Transcript for 2 new wildfires out West scorch nearly 10,000 acres overnight

Now to the record breaking fire season in the west to new wildfires erupted overnight in northern California already scorching nearly 101000 acres. Our care whitworth is there with the latest. Overnight fast moving wildfires taking aim at the heart of California's wine country. More than 2500 acres now scorched in Saint Helena and other parts of Napa county. Police reportedly reaching a 115 the time. The wind is quickly pushing this fire you see down here behind me that is home come Khalili and destroyed by flames we're hearing propane tanks exploding. Firefighters now reaching an all out battle against the flames multiple structures are reduced to ash. Using Helena. Distance runs out of the hospital my feeling. Now. It's scary is he just helps the winds are too if you're saying I mean this is picking up by the minute it was what it feels like him I didn't realize how about the fires burned the experimental theater. The utility company cutting power to some 65000. Customers hoping to prevent new fires from starting. And in Redding does on fire now consuming thousand acres and our. Eighth. Let's see how do you heavy winds are pushing embers are concerts street the winds have been so high that they actually. Starts to other fires nearby and so that and then Napa Valley. Flex simply fill the rally didn't. Five flames fan if you want to really well now that women. Ploy. Yeah yeah. Not. It's really carry out here and we have a clinical 24 hours ahead. Right now and ten K he had seventeen wildfires burning in the last. Diane. Payment that is. Fighters say can we are worth in Saint Helena California Cain a stay safe thanks.

