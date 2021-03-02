Wildlife officials rescue and release a bald eagle after it was illegally trapped

Wildlife officials rescue and release a bald eagle who was illegally trapped in Clallam County, Washington.
0:35 | 02/03/21

Wildlife officials rescue and release a bald eagle after it was illegally trapped

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Wildlife officials rescue and release a bald eagle who was illegally trapped in Clallam County, Washington.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75663310","title":"Wildlife officials rescue and release a bald eagle after it was illegally trapped","url":"/US/video/wildlife-officials-rescue-release-bald-eagle-illegally-trapped-75663310"}