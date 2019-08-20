Wind blows dozens of mattresses across Denver park

More
According to local reports, the mattresses had been set out for "The Bed Cinema," where cinemagoers reserve an air mattress to watch a film outdoors.
0:58 | 08/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wind blows dozens of mattresses across Denver park
I. We'll. I. Yeah. From the pain from what. Are you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"According to local reports, the mattresses had been set out for \"The Bed Cinema,\" where cinemagoers reserve an air mattress to watch a film outdoors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65074827","title":"Wind blows dozens of mattresses across Denver park","url":"/US/video/wind-blows-dozens-mattresses-denver-park-65074827"}