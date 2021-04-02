Wingcopter drone joins race to offer COVID-19 vaccine distribution by air

The company says its drones set a world record with a maximum speed of 149 mph and that one battery charge lasts for over 60 miles while carrying a weight of up to 6 kg.
2:09 | 02/04/21

