Transcript for Winter storm brought heavy snow to parts of Midwest

This thing started out on the West Coast is really good when it's all week long and still a very powerful system that's only expanding out these are some pictures out of Sambora Iowa yesterday which had bring blizzard conditions you see that Clark completely covered in snow and strategy. You go into parts of the southern Minnesota blizzard conditions there as well with wind with snow. Over eight inches of snow are being reported in Macon that Nebraska snow and ice and tractor trailers getting off the highways are dangerous weather conditions there and we're getting snow this morning all the way down just outside Nashville we got winter weather advisory in a pretty deplore moisture coming up in the East Coast to live anywhere from. Philly up through go to Boston. You're experiencing heavy rain in the last twelve hours high winds as well across parts of the New England coast mirrors of snow. North of Albany especially we could see upwards of a foot in some spots the high elevations and cold gusty winds coming in behind this. Thirty to fifty miles an army's powers. Except what's happening nationally time now for look at two local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.