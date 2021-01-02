Transcript for Winter storm warnings until Tuesday afternoon

Overnight a winter white out. Plows out in full force trying to keep up with the massive amount of snow falls expected. Did. Just drivers braving the treacherous road conditions while others are forced to pull over and waited out. In Ohio cars spinning. Trying to get traction anyway can this man jumping on the back of a bumper of that SUV trying to help the tires dig in while others ended up in the medium. Traffic backed up for hours after a fatal wreck there. Nor'easter to bring blizzard like conditions. To new York and New Jersey both. During his state of emergency. The Big Apple halting Colvin vaccinations. Even for those with scheduled appointments across the northeast thousands of flights are now cancel. At JFK alone more than 800 flights. Travel back from this storm will last for days. Snow emergencies are also in effect for Boston and Philadelphia. More than 250 Rex reported across Virginia this fire truck flipping over fortunately no serious injuries there. Chicago now digging out from just under a foot of snow their second. These officers out to help stranded drivers teaming up to push their own SUV back on the road. And alloy here in Philadelphia they are trying to get her out as best they can't it is leading it's misleading for. The last several hours now bosses are still running hero mark history but it is certainly very very slick this is independents. National park would advance hall there. Other snow three maybe four it's but most of it is now sleep that is going to change over to snow. As a colder because a work in here but it's been also all. Just north of here a foot of snow in New Jersey and you'll get at least that looks like a New York City let's go over the impacts this. All the big cities from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Chicago and DC here in Philly New York Boston everybody getting a pizza this storm seems like. Before it heads out to see an asset or before another two days. So from Georgia remain we have bubble winter weather advisories in the areas we'll be most impact. With hazardous travel and some power outages right along the New York metropolitan area net tristate area including. Northeast up Pennsylvania and maybe even some spot just north of the city would blizzard conditions and if it didn't. Time world be impossible trial now be later on this afternoon. And tonight at this close to law begins and picked up steam. That'll bring a more cold air along I 95 at least here in the southern part of the eastern part of it Connecticut up to Boston stays mostly about makes enough to where it won't be as great of an accumulation of a busy three to six inches there. But it has twelve plus a just just west of New York City probably in New York City enables each fall. To maybe eighteen inches of snow north of that twelve to 24 inches of snow. And it stated for the most part it's got a heavy snows are difficult certainly to get out there are still shot free from sharp line there are New Jersey. And once large coastal flooding is going to be a problem big surf obviously not a great beach day. But certainly coastal flooding from the Delmarva all the way up through parts of Downey's Maine wanted to institute feet and intimidation there are some. Roadways flooded by that's because the wind it's gonna crank we will see blizzard conditions at times especially along the coastline. But the deck near seventy mile per hour wind in Montauk they are on eastern and a law amounts later on this afternoon into tonight. And its tomorrow winding down a little bit but winter storm warnings are posted really till at least 10 AM no more off not 1 PM in the afternoon it will take some time. Produced any get through naturally veep. Of the hallmark of this storm is the duration of it not just here in north basement started a week ago Diane think California is so by huge swath of the country. Getting a piece of there's storm and it's far from over here. In northeast Diane. Senior meteorologist rob Marciano good thing you have that beard to keep your face form rob. It helps thanks that. Thanks rob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.