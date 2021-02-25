Transcript for Winter water crisis

We turn now to be water and powered disaster in the south it is not just Texas coping with the crisis nearly two weeks after the extreme winter weather hundreds of thousands of people still do not have that basic necessities. ABC's Andrea who GE has more. This morning more than one million people remained without water after that massive winter storm rolled to the south eleven days ago his head back. In Houston this woman says she's been boiling water since last Monday and when she turns on her Fossett mud drips out. I just need this sitting. Did come out here that I am really move what we should do for us and say here's another email was seeing his. It makes it. In Mississippi a similar crisis water giveaways are now on life line. I was going down to the river. He gave in wore rather river. Mississippi's governor now dispatching the National Guard to the capital of Jackson. Where the deep freeze crippled water pipes for 160000. People officials hope to restore service by tomorrow but it's not just water. In Texas the power is still out for thousands. Governor Gregg addict and a statewide address last night acknowledge the power grid operator -- caught failed. Many of you are angry and you have a right to be at a time when essentials services were needed the most. The system. Broke. An investigation is now underway into those sky high electric bills people are getting because of variable rates power sales and Texas last week reportedly topped fifty billion dollars compared to only four billion the week before critics slamming those numbers as the result of deregulation. The governor meantime is vowing to prioritize the wintour is station of the power grid. For those of you still hurting I want you to know. The state is using every possible resource to fix this problem. Texas lawmakers are expected to begin hearings on the power crisis today. Meanwhile a moratorium on power does connections due to nonpayment. We'll continue. Ken and Deirdre Andrea thank you.

