Transcript for Winter-like wind chills in spring for eastern US

Time now for a look at your Friday whether. North Dakota's governor has declared a wildfire emergency amid extreme drought conditions more than a 140 fires have burned across the state this year. Meanwhile near white out conditions around Cleveland were blamed for this highway pileup. Involving more than when he vehicles minor injuries were reported. That early spring bitter blast continues this morning the wind chills from Florida to New England looked more like January. As of today's high temperatures only in the forties in as much in much of the east warm in the west ninety's in Phoenix.

