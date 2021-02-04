-
Now Playing: Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett weighs in on vaccination fears
-
Now Playing: New Hulu documentary explores story of WeWork
-
Now Playing: Menendez brothers find new fame on social media
-
Now Playing: Could an ‘Easter Freeze’ be on the way this holiday weekend?
-
Now Playing: Store clerk who testified at Derek Chauvin trial still feels ‘guilt’ at his death
-
Now Playing: Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: New report links Matt Gaetz to alleged cash payments provided to women for sex
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement says California massacre that killed 4 was targeted attack
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s girlfriend gives emotional testimony during trial
-
Now Playing: Why COVID cases are rising despite vaccinations
-
Now Playing: COVID hospitalizations grow despite vaccinations opening up
-
Now Playing: Deer crashes through bus windshield
-
Now Playing: Desperation at the border
-
Now Playing: Vaccine race gets boost from Moderna
-
Now Playing: Crucial testimony at Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Meet the ‘most often sung’ artist in the world
-
Now Playing: A legal setback for Apple
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Bobby Bones moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: These ‘SpongeBob’ makeup looks are pineapples!