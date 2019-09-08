Transcript for Wisconsin high school students could face fines for sexting

Sixteen is a problem many if not most schools around the country face. Teens sending nude photos and videos of themselves others then those images getting leaked he heard about a lot of sexing going on high school. Personally known but. I hate it when I hear it I definitely could believe that it's happening. You hear about it all the time so. I guess not specifically but it's always been kind standpoint thing in the background in Wisconsin an underage sixteen images are considered child pornography. He won't keep police and superintendent Tellme unwarranted sharing of nude images as lag time consuming weekly investigations. So instead of sending teens accord a sex offenders. Lucky police had decided to start ticketing them. First offense 439 dollars second offense 628. Dollars and so line. Findings meant to protect the students. It's realizing that what it takes good photographs. They gonna cloud their share with others and they don't go away sir. Permits photographs. That can be here for the rest of their lives. The superintendent tells me off camera he and the village board support this measure. Parents on talk to heal the saint. I and a sit on thing that's enough because. You know why you can't put a price I'm your children.

