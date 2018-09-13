Transcript for Wisconsin stepdad accused of shooting kids with needle-tipped Nerf darts

Authorities say over a period of months discipline and Ryan Alexander's household involve children being shot. With nerve gun darts modified with needles. And a relative says one of these child victims revealed to her this disciplined method. Any said Graham Lafayette trying to insert it'll go into my scam. He says if any different sorts that are going to me skin. People have posted YouTube videos demonstrating her gun darts with needles. Authorities say Brian Alexander told investigators the children of his portage area household. Were breaking house rules and watching one of those videos and he originally denied using these modified darts himself. The court records state Alexander ultimately admitted to firing the starts at the children. What did you do you think he was capable do so this. And enlightenment and on the father wrote one of the victims says he hopes his son will be removed from his mother's house hold. I don't trust her anymore that I kept them. And the cases criminal complaint says one victim reported his mother had seen bright Alexander use the needle darts and did not. As a condition of bail but judge here has ordered. That Alexander have no contact with any of these children unless that contact to supervise. In portage Tony galli 27 news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.