Transcript for Witness: Fight led to gunshot that killed pregnant mother

It took about a mile away from the remnants when Ariel Callaway was about four months pregnant when a terrible situation Monday night. Ended her life into the life of her unborn child. In muscles move them away homes and was walking home witnesses say some kids were arguing in the Clark gardens apartment complex on carriage court. Adults got involved and someone started shooting Monday night around 930. When Ariel heard the shots she grabbed her three year old son Mason in tried to make it safely into our apartment. She's now been yeah since I'd buy him out. Misty may be right here good stats. We first told you on channel 2 action news this morning at least one shot hitter. And she collapsed she was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. Her sister says the whole thing was just ridiculous because her sister did not get involved with any nonsense. She was beautiful. It's Harvard College. Sheehan you wish you didn't hand. Tyson can about Wallace. Now the Bailey wants police to figure out who fired that deadly shot because they want justice some radical type cities.

