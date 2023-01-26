First witness takes the stand in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

Sergent Daniel Greene, the first detective on the scene, described what he saw when he arrived as the prosecution walked through his bodycam footage.

January 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live