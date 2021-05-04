Transcript for Witnesses testify in 2nd week of Derek Chauvin's trial

The jury hearing testimony from the Minneapolis police chief in charge at the time of George Floyd death. He explained the importance of the department's. How to defuse a tense situation rather than use force the prosecution showing opposition Evan signature on that policy. Manuel with a primary goal is it you know you want to keep. Yourself safe as an officer he also want to keep the community's aid if he can talk your way. The situations it to escalate where it didn't have to result in physical force. Those are things you certainly. Utilized. Sheldon faces manslaughter second degree murder and third degree murder chargers in George Floyd's death. The prosecution has argued the former police officer knelt on Floyd's knack for nearly nine and a half minutes causing his death. The Henican county medical center emergency room Doctor Who tried to revive Floyd but later pronounced him dead. Testified Floyd's heart had stopped by the time he arrived at the hospital. Any amount of time that patients spends and cardiac arrest without immediate CPR. Markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome. Which are leaving period ahead for their cause that supports cardiac arrest. Oxygen oxygen. That was. One of the more likely possibilities and and doctors are another name war. Death by oxygen deficiency. Sixty. And his. The defense then arguing that Nancy Nall and met sounded Floyd system contributed to his death. Doctor Lange and felt agreed. Drug use certain drugs can cause hypoxia and it specifically fentanyl. This current Hubble methamphetamine. We can't combination of the two. Yes. Sheldon has pled not guilty to all of the charges the trial is expected to last another two to three weeks.

