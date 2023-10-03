Woman, 73, attacked by bear near US-Canada border

The woman who was attacked was flown by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, Montana -- about 50 miles south from where the bear attack occurred.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live