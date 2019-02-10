Transcript for Woman accused of hitting 8-month-old child at day care

Gainesville police are investigating a case sent cuddly kids academy and Gainesville on south east fourth and you know. Detectives say initially the investigation indicated the infant's injuries may have been caused by another child. But now they say that was not the case. Got so my thing I knew right away. No Indy could do this to match that he was touted. Look cliche and Stephen davis' eight month old son Jake was admiral Cutley kids academy in Gainesville for three months and last Thursday she received the call that her son was involved in an incident. Not a video my film she beat might have struck you multiple that. According to DPD surveillance video shows 27 era error a hall who works at the daycare. Physically harming the child. Investigators say that while they review the video for the first time. Hong left the building and hasn't been seen cents this is. Unfortunately. And urge anyone to have kids that go to Saudi accused of moving quickly because. This is not right. We don't know any of the begins play multiple pay as in breathe. Multiple past employees and caring employees have freaks out that he lately knows they've also may reports about verbal abuse in physical abuse. And it was swept up let me get a room. Monday was the first day for one parent sons and she says after hearing about what happened she's having second thoughts about them returning. I'm my little beat callers time that because. When I came to beat and seeing. I didn't like the way. Teacher was. Intact to the other have a kids pushing the kids. Right. Well come let me slit you know. But credit Davis says the increases that she switched her work shift to be able to be with Tate. And if there's any message that she will fight. Then again. These days there. The Davis is say Jake has not been himself since the incident. And that there waiting for tests to come back from US chance to confirm that there are no internal injuries. TB Tony also spoke with the director of Collie kids academy and she declined to comment. Princess distort TB twenty NATO's.

