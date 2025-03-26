Woman accused of killing fire captain wife charged

Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi, 53, was arraigned Wednesday, pleading not guilty to murder, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live