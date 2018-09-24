Transcript for Second woman alleges sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh

Well rob rose and Stein is on his way to the White House. Amid questions of whether or not he will be fired. This after New York Times reports at that roses on proposed recording the president and suggested he was unfit for office. We are keeping track of that story for you we will give you the latest. As we get it up but first let's go over to Supreme Court nominee. Wreck happened on new accuser is now coming forward with new sexual misconduct allegations against him. She says Kavanagh exposed himself to hurt during their freshman year at Yale. Kavanagh adamantly denies these accusations Terry grant is keeping track of all of it forests for from Capitol Hill a Terry what does this all mean for Kavanagh. Nomination proceedings. Well that throws it all into disarray right now however the White House wants to proceed. With what was in agreement reached over the weekend between the Senate Judiciary Committee and doctor Christine glossy Ford who allege that in high school. Did judge Kavanagh had allegedly sexually assaulted her. And right now that interview is scheduled for that testimony scheduled for Thursday. The White House wants to go through with that have judged Kavanagh up their swearing he didn't do it abduct Kristi in Bosnia for describing what she says is her truth that he did. And that would be and it. Right now however there are these other allegations that emerged another woman Deborah Mayer is going on the record coming forward publicly with the New Yorker Magazine. Saying that in college. At a drunken dormitory pop pop party Brett Cavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to her. That is something that senator Dianne Feinstein ranking Democrat on the committee says needs to be investigated and that this all should be delayed it looks like the game plan for Republicans. Full speed ahead get through this first allegation. Maybe hope the other one goes away. And Terry in terms of that first allegation Blase Ford had asked for other witnesses. To be called in that investigation do you think that'll happen. Right. Now the good they didn't Judiciary Committee is insisting that there will not be. Additional witnesses. To judge Kavanagh and doctor Blase fort. That's going to be hard to maintain though because just by the nature of this conflict in their stories. People are going to naturally wanted here from. The other people mentioned especially mark judge. Who doctored logic board alleges was in the room. In citing. Brett Cavanaugh ought to do these things he has denied that. Jewish Accuray does not want to go any further than that. It could be that the momentum of the stories that that the country we'll hear from both these people. Will require them to go forward but they don't want to. And Terry as you mentioned there are now launching a new investigation into these new accusations. Any timeline on how long that's expected to take. Could take awhile you know or heard right now this is not just Deborah Ramirez against Brett Cavanaugh it's the New York reverses the New York Times. The New Yorker went with this story by Ronan Farrow who has done such excellent work on me to revelations. And yet. Deborah mirrors acknowledges she was inebriated that time her own memory is spotty and in a line that is rare. To say the least in the investigative journalism. Aren't program describe yours reluctant come for but quote after. Assess a carefully assessing her own memories and consulting with her attorneys she decided that this. In fact was Brett Cavanaugh who did this tour the New York Times says they interviewed quote dozens of people. In that dorm mentioned by doctor meant by Deborah Maris. None of them remember this incident or saw it or. Have any account that could support her. And so this could be something that we'll take a long time to investigate. Or perhaps the Judiciary Committee will say just like the New York Times we haven't found any corroboration we don't need to hear from. A lot to sort through Taylor and I Capitol Hill for us Terry thanks. And now let's get over to the White House for the president's response to all of us Karen Travers is there at the White House fours Karen. The message seems to be clear so far that the White House backs Kavanagh. Yes full steam ahead on this nomination there is no plan B at this point Diana there's not even talk. About going down the list that the president has had options for Supreme Court nominees that list they had for two years they are seeking the Kavanagh. And today the president is actually in New York he's at the United Nations General Assembly but the controversy back in Washington still following him up there. He made it very clear this morning in comments on camera that he is sticking with Kavanagh firmly into the eggs. Bloggers pass. The I can't substantiate. Its Davis people represented by. Reuters you should look into the voters who representation. Get togethers and have any cars. I wouldn't call see how it goes. And it was yeah. I think you could pay. He's been beaten when the single most unfair and yes things happen candidate for anything. But I am with the jets yeah. Voters who voted. People come out of the woodwork from thirty. Six years ago or thirty years. Never benefited all of us as it happens. In my opinion it's totally political. Totally. Yeah. And and a right there the president is questioning the timing of these allegations wondering why now this is coming out after decades of when it allegedly happened. Last week the president was asked if he thought these allegations were political and he said no but you know may be seen a couple of days. Now there he is flat out saying this is politics the White House last night after The New Yorker story published. Called it an uncorroborated. Claim and they stated this is part of the well planned out smear campaign by Democrats to tear down a good man.

