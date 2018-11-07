Transcript for Woman arrested for allegedly attacking 92-year-old man with a brick on July 4

The video shows that 92 year old man on the ground his face bloody he attacked what people in his neighborhood stunt these old guys. Bill lysine or volume caused analysts it I heard my father no mother and that was picked to seize a mighty jumble an older guy like there. The man had to be hospitalized sheriff's investigators say he was attacked by a woman and several men near the corner of a 118 street and central avenue. This woman who took the video doesn't want to be identified she said the man was beaten with a piece of concrete. My gut is that is still tasteful. Offenses according to witness the man was walking down the street any past the woman. If she says for some reason that upset the woman and that's when everything started. This woman pushed Japan and drop and take a deadlock on quick and keep today in his head. So many times that's why is very bad. She was able to get this picture of the woman was walking with a little girl in that photo she's seen holding. A piece of concrete. She Simi in my in my car and watching Ximian they if she's told me. What do you do you what do you say what do you taken my pictures you know. Sealed mean recruiter so that the state to evil government who heard all models all made it like that you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.