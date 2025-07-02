Woman arrested for allegedly leaving 100 cats in a U-Haul

Jeannie Maxon was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a parking lot of a Taco Bell in California to "check on the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul van," the sheriff's office said.

July 2, 2025

