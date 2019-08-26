Transcript for Woman arrested in connection with death of missing NYC chef

Breaking news right now arrests have been made in connection with the death of a chip Rihanna shaft Angelina -- rainy. Will appear in court later today according to court documents she was at the hotel in Queens where police found the body of Andrea as emperor O'Neal last week. Perini told investigators that she's a prostitute and Azam peroni had paid her for sex she says at peroni was given the liquid Ecstasy. And did not wake up Perini is facing charges in two other cases.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.