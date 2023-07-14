Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro's grandson, sources say

Sofia Haley Marks was taken into custody on federal drug distribution charges and is expected to appear in a Manhattan federal court on Friday, according to the sources.

July 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live