Transcript for Woman arrested for hate crime against Queens jogger

A woman is under arrest for a hate crime assault on a jogger in Queens the attack in Woodside last month was caught on camera. The jogger a black woman was struck by a glass bottle walls religious running. Police say 55 year old Reyna de Laguna who lives in Woodside approached the victim threw the bottle and shouted over racial slur. Laguna is charged with felony hate crime assault and aggravated harassment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.