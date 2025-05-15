Woman arrested in stabbing murder at Florida elderly home

A 68-year-old woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly man in a senior living facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

May 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live