Transcript for Woman attacked by coyote while protecting dog

These deep scratches tell of a painful struggle with the hungry coyote I just like show my alma and another dog and then it's exciting things about the government off. Jessica Jones was trying to protect little Roxy here. And she landed that punch is a coyote lunged at the mini golden doodle in the backyard of her friend's home on Avalon drive. It's an acute it's a great dunk with coyotes sort of in around the yard but nothing ever closest I've ever heard of one coming so close to a home or so close to human neighbors have snapped photos of coyotes in the neighborhood but until now they haven't been aggressive. I usually walking half the room it's not gonna grab the stick some neighbors are taking new precautions while it's busy chomping I can be busy today. As Jessica's treated for possible exposure to rabies. Topics extra additional staff that there and that wins it was hushed. Just goes visiting from the UK and she says the fight was well worth the pain. To save Roxy from the jaws of a desperate predator. I told my family that. Just as pretty cool and that they would enjoy having her come stay to any of us could have possibly expect how grateful would end up the end.

