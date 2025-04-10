Woman charged with trying to hire hitman to kill ex, his daughter

A New Jersey woman has been arrested and charged after she tried to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend and his daughter, according to prosecutors.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live