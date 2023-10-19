Woman in critical condition after shoved into moving subway train: Police

The "horrific assault" occurred at the 53rd Street/Fifth Avenue station in midtown Manhattan midday Wednesday, NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kaplan said during a press briefing.

October 19, 2023

