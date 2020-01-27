Transcript for Woman dies after getting caught in raisin processor

Shortly after 11 o'clock this morning sheriff's deputies were dispatched out here to the Delray packing company. Located on Indian Oleg just north of central. The word was that there was an industrial accident here on the property. We learned that a woman. 33 year old woman with working processing some raisins with a couple of co workers. Those workers later notice that she got caught in a machine. It appears that maybe she had some loose clothing it got caught on a piece of the equipment. The that caused her to get stuff and ultimately the trauma. Took her life we have to corner is obviously taking the body they'll do an autopsy. Things get a more definitive cause of death I mean you figure all machinery. At processing facilities considered dangerous that's why these companies go through. Sex extensive training for safety for their people. We don't know exactly what happened here. But again just in the course of her work. It's and I've heard that this is her second season working here. So she obviously has experienced being around this type of staff. But you know. Heavy equipment it's a dangerous occupation and it's one of those where. One a split second something to take a turn for the worst and unfortunately that's we have here in the situation.

