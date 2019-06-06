Transcript for Woman graduates college after being told she'd die as newborn

CNN I saw a role no matter what doc this is. See that I thought back. This morning the room Acadia Harris is lighting up the Barkley senator 24 year old graduating from Medgar Evers college. Remarkable not only because she's getting her social work degree with honors but also because when she was born doctors gave her only three days to live. Alan let all my guys this doesn't mean anything happening. Mean how hot and playing at they not every being. The key deal was born with many health concerns including brittle bones and she's undergone numerous surgeries and had dozens of fractures. But when you ask her the most typical parts of getting to graduation some pretty typical. And does so accident. Happened iPod aware of yeah. Investors inside and on NN and has committed an act on it is you know I'd imagine that social. The advice McKinney is dad tapered help get past those all lighters. And yes those health complications and disabilities. Is Mabry and I and that's not let them. I studying how to use my brain and I. That brain taking Katie Etsy even higher heights next super scholar headed to get her masters. Also in social work. At York College. To help people his message sent and I don't have a place. And loves it and they gravitate to me so I wanna help them and they react and. In case you needed another reason to admire her and Acadia also has a nonprofit. That she uses to motivate others with disabilities. Don't cut it seems like that optimism her outlook on life is more than enough motivation and and we need more people like her act kind of optimism she's just incredible and her parents so support of Islam. How will you know you bring us back kind of optimism you guys I was gonna say I'm after saying this now they're complementing. You guys look like spring and sunshine and I'll look at whether via satellite at liberty medal sunshine sunshine given all of amazing. It's I think that's that's not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.