Woman held 'severely emaciated' stepson in captivity for 20 years: Cops

A woman was charged for allegedly holding her stepson in captivity since he was 11 years old, and forcing him to endure “starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment,” police said.

March 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live