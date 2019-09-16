Transcript for Woman held as sex slave, tortured in front of kids

There was a lot of emotion that went into this case find though police stunned by the abuse they say Thomas Miller. Eight inflicted on a mom and her small children she was brought here under false pretenses and maintenance performed sexual acts on men ran the man they say Miller is a sex trafficker and kept that mom at this comfort suites and this quality suites not far from the pine will mull. Her six an eight year old kids were there the whole time it if she refused to perform they say Miller severely abused her even hurt she. Wire hanger and grant her body. They say a guard helped make sure that mom didn't Levy. But somehow late last month she escaped with their caves and rain in across the street to this Christian bookstore that's something really fortunate for her own children. They definitely. It lowly that both hotels have been trained to spot signs of human trafficking. Off camera one managers say Miller made the hair on the back of his next the end. They say he would pay cash every night and they solve random me in and out of the hotel who would avoid staff. They told police and after weeks of investigating they arrested Miller and should heed Adams. Who they believe may be his girlfriend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.