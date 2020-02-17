Transcript for Woman sent home from hospital with bullet in skull

The victim thought he had a superficial wound when she went to Jackson south. But days later she started having headaches and memory loss. So she came here to Baptist hospital where doctors discovered her injury was a lot more serious than initially thought. 42 year old she -- Jefferson is back in the hospital she was hit by a stray bullet outside her southwest Miami Dade home Tuesday night as she and her wife Janet medley were near their car. But what I saw the Jefferson was raced to Jackson south medical center for treatment. Medley claims the medical staff never gave her an accessory and sent her home. Here's video of Jefferson following that hospital visit you can see a band aid on the left side of her head. Days later he was in pain. So mentally took Jefferson to different hospitals. Get out we're at now. And I am bound them. They have been doing it right knee surgery will occur creating. Or all. The shooting happened on southwest 191. Lane near southwest 113 place police say someone in an ATV opened fire. Clive Cory was also one of the victims. He says he was terrified when the armed men surrounded his car and started shooting. And I've soreness do you go to carruthers movement. Do admit it kits have assumed Hugh Hugh. Corey was grazed by a bullet. His friend who was also in the car was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. This morning police are searching for a suspect and a motive in the shooting if you think you know. Who or where that person is call Miami Dade crime stoppers. At 305471. Tips in southwest Miami Dade Madeleine right local ten news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.