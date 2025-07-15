Woman indicted for trying to send fentanyl-laced chocolates to ex-husband

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, from Coleman, Texas, was indicted after being arrested in May for "developing a plan to murder her ex-husband," officials said.

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live