-
Now Playing: Belinda Temple is found shot dead in her bedroom closet: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 4 dead, 4 injured at California Halloween party
-
Now Playing: 73-year-old man shot inside Colorado home
-
Now Playing: Doorbell cam catches meteor
-
Now Playing: Tiny turtles head out to sea
-
Now Playing: Elephant celebrates 10th birthday
-
Now Playing: Dermot Shea named new NYPD commissioner
-
Now Playing: Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
-
Now Playing: Woman kills home intruder with assault rifle: Source
-
Now Playing: BASE jumper dies in accident at rock quarry
-
Now Playing: NYPD commissioner to resign
-
Now Playing: McDonald's CEO fired for relationship with employee
-
Now Playing: Democratic field narrows as Iowa caucus nears
-
Now Playing: White House officials skip their scheduled testimony in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Dog lover plans to open one-of-a-kind sanctuary for pit bulls
-
Now Playing: Testimony resumes in Patrick Frazee murder trial
-
Now Playing: Minnesota student crosses state border to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts
-
Now Playing: Salesforce CEO and founder shares secrets to success in new book
-
Now Playing: Many consumers expected to go into debt this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Investigators search for missing 25-year-old woman