Woman who lost family to COVID while in coma gives thanks

More
After a monthlong coma, Karen Nascembeni woke up in a completely different world.
1:05 | 12/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman who lost family to COVID while in coma gives thanks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"After a monthlong coma, Karen Nascembeni woke up in a completely different world.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74681802","title":"Woman who lost family to COVID while in coma gives thanks","url":"/US/video/woman-lost-family-covid-coma-74681802"}