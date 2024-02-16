Woman mistaken for intruder speaks out

Body-camera video shows the moment deputies opened fire on a woman inside her friend’s apartment, hitting her five times. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has her account of the incident.

February 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live