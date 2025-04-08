Woman rescued from storm drain days after she was reported missing

Crews went through a manhole to rescue a woman who was found trapped in a storm drain in Southern California days after she was reported missing, officials said.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live