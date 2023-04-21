Woman sentenced to 21 years for trying to kill lookalike with poisoned cheesecake

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted in February of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree.

April 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live