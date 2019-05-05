-
Now Playing: 12-year-old charged with murder after allegedly killing younger sibling in Texas
-
Now Playing: North Carolina K-9 police officer fatally shot during traffic stop
-
Now Playing: Woman sexually assaulted by fake ride-share driver
-
Now Playing: Parents lose custody over son after refusing traditional treatment for leukemia
-
Now Playing: Rideshare drivers threatening to walk off the job in cities across the country
-
Now Playing: 'Hollywood Ripper' trial set to return to court
-
Now Playing: Flames engulfed the tour bus of a world-renowned choir
-
Now Playing: NTSB investigating what caused Boeing 737 to slide off the runway
-
Now Playing: Jazz-Fest turns 50
-
Now Playing: Deadly crash shuts down highway for hours in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Officer facing charges for arresting the woman who dialed 911 for help
-
Now Playing: Family of UNC student who risked his life against gunman on campus speaks out
-
Now Playing: Severe spring storms running wild across the US
-
Now Playing: Massive explosion at a silicone plant in Illinois
-
Now Playing: 143 people rescued from plane that slid into a nearby river
-
Now Playing: Family remembers student who ran toward gunman at UNCC
-
Now Playing: Miami police officer charged with lying about arrest caught on video
-
Now Playing: Search for 2 missing men after helicopter crash in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Police search for person using credit card of murdered man in Oklahoma City
-
Now Playing: Police issued arrest warrants for over 100 members of a suspected drug gang