Transcript for Woman sped through vaccination tent in protest, authorities say

Back now with a Tennessee woman held on bond after police say she drove her SUV. To rip Kobe vaccine event deputy saying she dated as of protest the woman allegedly screening. No vaccine she sped through the scene Monday. Luckily no one was hurt a suspect is being held on 750000. Dollars bail in a string of BB gun attacks in Los Angeles. Police believe the man has been firing pellets at cars on an LA freeway. At least three were hit this week more than 100 incidents have been reported in the past month in and around Los Angeles no one has answers he injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.