Woman’s $12 purchase could be a Renoir masterpiece

Heidi Markow, owner of a Pennsylvania antique store, appears to have found an original work by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live