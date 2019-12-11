Transcript for Woman's body found near wastewater treatment plant

You know real scared I honestly because it's like it. Where literally right next to lag. Tonight about a dozen officers arrived at the apartment were neighbors say the victim had recently been living. Snapped photos inside presumably looking for evidence as they try to determine how the young woman guy Rosalie you gotta be too. Especially this area here. And you and expects ultimately to care investigators say the woman's body was found this morning near the entrance to a waste water treatment plant that setback in some woods behind it neighborhood. They question us when I have the last time I seen her and stuff. Police have not identified the victim other than to say she's in her twenties. But some of the neighborhood say detectives have been asking questions about a young woman would bet in this area recently. It just not step in in this small down in everything. It is. Never rude expect anything like to cut. Investigators have not said how the woman died. And the mystery surrounding her death is rattling neighbors here it's bad enough to hear on the news but it's even worst here at new neighborhood.

