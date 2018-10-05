-
Now Playing: Woman's body recovered from pond but no evidence of gator attack: Officials
-
Now Playing: Moms get real and spill what they secretly want for Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with American prisoners freed by North Korea
-
Now Playing: May 15, 1988: 27 people killed in worse bus accident in US history
-
Now Playing: Couple reacts to being wed in front of Cinderella's Castle
-
Now Playing: Couple has fairy tale wedding at Walt Disney World
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: All the must-haves with free shipping
-
Now Playing: NTSB investigating Tesla crash, fire that killed 2 teens
-
Now Playing: Service dog company accused of duping customers
-
Now Playing: Former NBC correspondent speaks out against Tom Brokaw
-
Now Playing: Internal NBC investigation finds no evidence of pervasive harassment
-
Now Playing: Southwest pilots describe details of engine explosion
-
Now Playing: Geologists warn of explosive eruptions in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Yale responds to alleged racial tension on campus
-
Now Playing: Seeing freed men 'one of the greatest joys' for Pence
-
Now Playing: Trump meets 3 Americans freed from North Korea
-
Now Playing: Relive the '90s in this 'Saved by the Bell' pop-up
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Severe consequences' if Iran starts its nuclear program again
-
Now Playing: World War II Navy veteran graduates from college
-
Now Playing: Storm system drenching the Plains states