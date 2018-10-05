Woman's body recovered from pond but no evidence of gator attack: Officials

The body of the unidentified woman described as being in her 20s was discovered in a retention pond by Orange County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit officers.
1:59 | 05/10/18

