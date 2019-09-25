Transcript for Woman's iPhone recovered from river still works 15 months later

And near. Michael Bennett likes to search for sunken treasure effect put up audit. He's used to finding lost golf balls and shark teeth forties YouTube channel nugget knocking but one of his latest discoveries. A gym in at a stove rivers. Oh. Came across something that Metallica are broke maybe attach to car keys. Reported. Passing a fall. Inside in the waterproof Kate I'm like no way this is unbelievable. Bone belonged to Erica Bennett on Jane in 1928. Came last year. Wear you out a rare plant with the family well genie out of her float to America's iPhone went into the river. And so did text messages from her late father she thought they were locks to forever we charge the phone. And when it turned on at a Pasco. They condense that's Michael got a little savvy up with a sim card inside of a different song I was able to get the contact information Boehner. The sun screen is kind of dark. But those lost messages brightened her day. It was. It was kind of emotional because you have the last thing I have from them as ham plan file integrity sapping and I just next year are you feeling and I think you called me. After that. I'm so I'm pretty sure it was Father's Day. Eric Lunsford ABC news four.

