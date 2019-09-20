Women help driver stuck in floodwater in Houston

More
The women ran into the knee-deep water and pushed the car out of the road.
1:33 | 09/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Women help driver stuck in floodwater in Houston
I've not seen. My iron. Oh. Oh yeah. Why yeah. In the they yeah. A girl. I am. Yeah I felt. Oh my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"The women ran into the knee-deep water and pushed the car out of the road. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65757652","title":"Women help driver stuck in floodwater in Houston","url":"/US/video/women-driver-stuck-floodwater-houston-65757652"}