Transcript for Women sought for robbing men in Los Angeles

A high heeled heist ending in heartbreak for two unsuspecting guys. The LAPD says these two women seduced two men at an upscale restaurant at West Hollywood. Surveillance video from should Tony's West Hollywood shows the ladies leaving the restaurant and the restaurant itself. The two men took the women home to Beverly growth and that's when that night went south detectives say the women meet the men drinks one to the point of passing out. That took off with expensive watches. As a guy he said. I got two girls and a coming home. Moved out of my life you know out of me basic kind of Leary on even just saying hello to women now you know there is just like now we're just them on the record but that is bananas. Now police need your help to find these mini skirt con artist. One of the women was wearing a red wig that night the police say she has tattoos of hearts and butterflies on her stomach the other woman has blond hair votes are in their twenties. Us and most of them at some point in their life. Here next Britney or robbed at that point. I think it's a great discriminate think about being safe and just being aware of fear taking home the DO.

