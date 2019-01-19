Transcript for Women's March 2019: Federal employees on why they march

Maybe he's none of that coming here live from the women's Martin we have been illegal thing that story. On the net and living feeling that. We'll have noted. Faith yeah. Let can't learn it early in. I am. Then like. Jim hood they have. This stick together we've been together. We all do our jobs. We're gonna make America great. And your message written. Okay. Not that they are. This is not right. At this summit people. 08.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.