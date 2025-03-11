Wooden board smashes into car’s windshield on New York City bridge

A dashcam captured the moment a wooden board went flying into a car's windshield on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge earlier this month in New York City. No injuries were reported.

March 11, 2025

