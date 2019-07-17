Transcript for Woodstock 50 festival unlikely, town denies appeal

The town of burning planning board meeting with near Max capacity Tuesday night board members called meeting. On precedent and it puts us. Byrd hopeful that this. The three members in attendance were charged with determining if the code enforcement denial last week was the correct decision we can all we act. What colds officer should have done argument made. And it backs because they think he can't be done which does not. How corporate and other. People for your mark here. Open field in the Clinton ultimately the board had to decide on the permit request that was given to them on July 11 yours or planning board members say that proposal lacked the tipster details Woodstock fifty says. It has now. After more than ninety minutes that the appeal was denied all of they are. He. Mr. Paulson won't try again when you try again what is your next not dragging him. Especially by just makes my life easier because there's there's a lot of aggravation if we put on this concert. I had to relocate I had to relocate races at a relocate a waiting list I don't really I really don't even noted musicians. The proposed starting date for Woodstock if the is August 16. Tickets haven't gone on sale yet there and it's unclear if the festival happened at all in burning just morn news channel line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.