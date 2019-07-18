Transcript for Ex-worker recalls topless teens on Epstein island

A judge is expected to decide. Today whether to grant bail to finance or Jeffrey Epstein as he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges new details are emerging about Pepsi secret life on his private island in the Caribbean. A former contractor tells ABC news he saw groups of teen girls constantly biz and an island without supervision. He also says Epstein have to cure your habits like keeping stacks of brand new white polo shirts. Wearing them only once in and giving them to housekeepers to use as rags. Also new video has surfaced showing Donald Trump and Epstein party with cheerleaders in 1992. The president recently said. He wasn't a big fan of Jeffrey Epstein.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.