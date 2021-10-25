‘Let the World See’ premieres Thurs, Jan 6. at 10/9c on ABC

A powerful docuseries chronicling Mamie Till-Mobley’s life and historic fight, as a Black woman in America, for justice for her son, Emmet Till; sparking the Civil Rights Movement.

